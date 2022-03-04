TimesLIVE tames Killarney in first Toyota GR Cup practice

It took a few laps to find my flow but once I did I managed to clock consistently in the mid 1:26s, with a session best time of 1:26.021. Conditions were a bit greasy out there (we were the first cars to take to the track after the bikes) but this just added to the excitement. Especially through the Malmesbury Sweep that feeds onto the lengthy back straight.

The second and final practice sessions were less eventful and due to an increase in temperature and the stirring of a blustery afternoon southeaster, a little bit slower. Even though the Garmin Catalyst telemetry system confirmed that I could punch into the mid-1:25s, I struggled to match the lap times registered in the opening session. Be this as it may I was still comfortably the third fastest GR Yaris of the bunch, which isn't too bad considering that this circuit is pretty much all-new to me. I know where I can find some time and hopefully on Saturday morning I can stitch up a flyer during qualifying.

Watch this space for more updates as and when they happen ...