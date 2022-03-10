Motorsport

Comeback kid Magnussen replaces Mazepin at Haas

10 March 2022 - 06:59 By Reuters
Kevin Magnussen is replacing Nikita Mazepin at Haas F1 for the 2022 season.
Kevin Magnussen is replacing Nikita Mazepin at Haas F1 for the 2022 season.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen sealed a surprise Formula One comeback with Haas on Wednesday after signing a multiyear deal to replace sacked Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, the US-owned team said.

The 29-year-old, who has 119 grand prix starts to his credit, raced with the Ferrari-powered team from 2017 to 2020 and will partner German Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael.

Mazepin's contract was terminated last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 20 after a final three-day test this week.

“When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula One experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us,” said team boss Guenther Steiner in a statement.

“Kevin’s immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for preseason testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and (reserve) Pietro Fittipaldi.”

Brazilian Fittipaldi will do half a day in the car on Thursday before handing over to Magnussen and Schumacher.

Magnussen started out in Formula One with McLaren in 2014, finishing second on his debut in Australia.

He sat out 2015 as team reserve and raced for Renault in 2016 before switching to Haas where his best result was fifth place in Bahrain and Austria in 2018.

“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call,” said the Dane.

“I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula One, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing.”

Magnussen had been due to race for Peugeot in world endurance as well as US-based Chip Ganassi Racing in sports cars, and he thanked both for releasing him.

“I’ve been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package. There’s work to do but I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula One car in Bahrain,” he said.

Mazepin and Schumacher had been an all-new line-up last season but failed to score any points as the team concentrated its resources on 2022 and radical new regulations aimed at making racing more competitive.

Haas ended up last in the standings.

READ MORE

Russia's Mazepin announces fund to help other excluded athletes

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin hit back at the US-owned Haas Formula One team on Wednesday for firing him after his country's invasion of Ukraine and ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

F1’s ‘marriage’ with Netflix has more mileage

Season four of 'Drive to Survive', the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Imola will be on F1 calendar until 2025

Italy's Imola circuit will continue to host Formula One until 2025, the sport announced on Monday.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Protests won’t change driving licence renewal deadline: Mbalula news
  2. Get the most for your money: Is buying a new or used car the better bet? Features
  3. CONSUMER WATCH | Write-off registry will bring peace of mind to used car ... Features
  4. BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns news
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...