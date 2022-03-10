Four-time F1 champion Vettel sports helmet in support of Ukraine

Formula One drivers made a joint anti-war statement on Wednesday.

They posed together for a photograph with the Ukrainian flag on the starting grid of the Sakhir desert track, wearing T-shirts with “No War” written on them.

They uploaded the photograph to their social media channels with the caption, “We the F1 drivers stand with people from Ukraine for peace and freedom. Please NO WAR.”

Lewis Hamilton was not in the photograph due to a delayed flight but expressed his support for the action.

Vettel also had the same “No War” branding on his helmet.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.

Formula One has since cancelled its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix while US-owned Haas last week severed ties with Nikita Mazepin, who was the only Russian on the grid, and potash-producing title sponsor Uralkali, owned by his oligarch father.

Both are on an EU sanctions blacklist.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”.