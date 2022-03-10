Motorsport

Four-time F1 champion Vettel sports helmet in support of Ukraine

10 March 2022 - 14:16 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 10, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Sebastian Vettel on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 10, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel wore a special helmet to express solidarity with Ukraine after the country's invasion by Russia as he took to the track at the start of the final preseason test in Bahrain on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who drives for Aston Martin, replaced his traditional German flag motif that runs down the right hand side of his helmet in a band against a white background with a similar stripe combining the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

He also had a dove carrying an olive branch, a peace sign, and lyrics to John Lennon's peace anthem 'Imagine' incorporated into the design.

Vettel's new helmet design incorporates the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Vettel's new helmet design incorporates the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One drivers made a joint anti-war statement on Wednesday.

They posed together for a photograph with the Ukrainian flag on the starting grid of the Sakhir desert track, wearing T-shirts with “No War” written on them.

They uploaded the photograph to their social media channels with the caption, “We the F1 drivers stand with people from Ukraine for peace and freedom. Please NO WAR.”

Lewis Hamilton was not in the photograph due to a delayed flight but expressed his support for the action.

Vettel also had the same “No War” branding on his helmet.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.

Formula One has since cancelled its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix while US-owned Haas last week severed ties with Nikita Mazepin, who was the only Russian on the grid, and potash-producing title sponsor Uralkali, owned by his oligarch father.

Both are on an EU sanctions blacklist.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”.

READ MORE

F1 teams to address 'porpoising' problems in Bahrain

Formula One teams will start the final preseason test in Bahrain on Thursday seeking to fix their "porpoising" cars before the racing starts at ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Comeback kid Magnussen replaces Mazepin at Haas

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen sealed a surprise Formula One comeback with Haas on Wednesday after signing a multiyear deal to replace sacked Russian ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Russia's Mazepin announces fund to help other excluded athletes

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin hit back at the US-owned Haas Formula One team on Wednesday for firing him after his country's invasion of Ukraine and ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Write-off registry will bring peace of mind to used car ... Features
  2. Protests won’t change driving licence renewal deadline: Mbalula news
  3. Get the most for your money: Is buying a new or used car the better bet? Features
  4. BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns news
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews

Latest Videos

SA student in Ukraine details her escape from Russian invasion
Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...