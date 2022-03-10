Motorsport

Verstappen says he will continue to shun 'over the top' Netflix series

10 March 2022 - 20:58 By Reuters
Max Verstappen in the garage during testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 10 2022 in Bahrain.
Max Verstappen in the garage during testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 10 2022 in Bahrain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen refused to co-operate with Netflix's popular Drive to Survive docu-series last year and the Dutchman has not changed his mind for 2022.

Season Four of the series debuts on Friday on the streaming service but the Red Bull driver told reporters during testing in Bahrain that the story remained the same as far as he was concerned.

“I won't change my mind,” said the 24-year-old. “I think that was already ruined after Season One. I think I'm quite a down to earth guy and I just want it to be facts and don't hype it up.

“I understand of course it needs to be like that for Netflix and most people like that ... it's just not my thing.

“I'll probably watch it and see how nicely over the top it is and then just continue with my life and I'll probably watch some other documentaries on Netflix.”

Verstappen said last year that he was snubbing the series because it was 'faked' and rivalries exaggerated for entertainment.

Drive to Survive has been credited as a big factor in fuelling the sport's growth, in the US particularly, by appealing to younger audiences and those new to the sport.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has taken a starring role after a 2021 season that highlighted his fierce rivalry with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Verstappen beat Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton to the drivers' title after a controversial final race in Abu Dhabi. 

'Extreme' new Mercedes W13 makes waves at Bahrain F1 test

Formula One champions Mercedes were the talk of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday after turning up with a radically revised car that caught ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Four-time F1 champion Vettel sports helmet in support of Ukraine

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel wore a special helmet to express solidarity with Ukraine after the country's invasion by Russia as he ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Comeback kid Magnussen replaces Mazepin at Haas

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen sealed a surprise Formula One comeback with Haas on Wednesday after signing a multiyear deal to replace sacked Russian ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Write-off registry will bring peace of mind to used car ... Features
  2. Get the most for your money: Is buying a new or used car the better bet? Features
  3. Protests won’t change driving licence renewal deadline: Mbalula news
  4. BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns news
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT