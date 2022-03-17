×

Motorsport

Google partners with McLaren F1 team in multiyear deal

17 March 2022 - 07:33 By Reuters
Image: McLaren Racing

The McLaren Formula One team announced a multiyear partnership with Google on Wednesday ahead of the new season starting in Bahrain this weekend.

No financial details were provided.

The partnership is the latest to involve a major US company and Formula One, with the sport growing in the Americas and a second US race scheduled in Miami in May. There is also talk of a third to come in Las Vegas.

McLaren, who came fourth last year but finished one-two at Monza for their first race win since 2012, said Android and Chrome branding would be carried on their cars' engine and wheel covers.

It will also feature on the helmets and race suits of drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

The deal with the tech giant also extends to the all-electric Extreme E off-road series that McLaren also competes in.

“By integrating platforms like Android and Chrome across our operations, our team will be better supported to focus on driving performance,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in a statement. 

