Motorsport

KTM's Oliveira powers to victory in Indonesia MotoGP

20 March 2022 - 11:17 By Reuters
KTM rider Miguel Oliveira put on a wet-weather masterclass and held off reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to win the Indonesia MotoGP.
Image: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

KTM rider Miguel Oliveira put on a wet-weather masterclass and held off reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to win the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Sunday as MotoGP returned to the country after a 25-year absence.

Oliveira finished ahead of Yamaha's Quartararo, who started from pole, while Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco came third in the rain-delayed second race of the season.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez missed the race, Indonesia's first grand prix since 1997, after suffering a concussion following a crash in the warm-up session earlier on Sunday.

The race was reduced to 20 laps from 27 due to safety concerns caused by extreme track temperatures before the start was delayed repeatedly because of torrential rain.

SA's Brad Binder finished eighth and Darryn Binder 10th.

