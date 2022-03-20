Leclerc wins dramatic Bahrain F1 GP while Red Bull loses its wings

Charles Leclerc embarked on Formula One’s new era in triumphant style, leading teammate Carlos Sainz in a one-two for a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Monegasque crossed the line 5.5 seconds ahead of Sainz, who moved up to second place after world champion Max Verstappen retired three laps from the end.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton snatched a shock third for struggling Mercedes ahead of new teammate George Russell on the final lap after Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez spun at the first corner, with neither Red Bull making the finish.

Sunday’s win was the third of Leclerc’s career and Ferrari’s first since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix.

It was also the Italian team’s seventh at the Sakhir desert track.