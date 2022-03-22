Ride height devices to be banned in MotoGP from 2023

Ride height devices will not be allowed on MotoGP bikes from 2023, the premier class' Grand Prix Commission said on Tuesday, weeks after many riders urged the safety commission to ban the technology.

The device, first tested by Ducati, allows the rider to lower the front or rear of the bike on bends for faster speed when exiting the turn.

However, the device also increased top speed to dangerous levels, with MotoGP champions Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir and Marc Marquez voicing their opposition to the technology.

"Grand Prix Commission delegates were asked to consider two alternative proposals on this matter. Both had the objective of preventing further performance improvements and development cost increases," it said.

"After consideration of the proposals the following regulation was approved unanimously. The use of any device that modifies or adjusts the motorcycle's front ride height while it is moving is forbidden."

The commission said holeshot devices will be allowed. The device allows riders to lower the rear of the bike before the start of the race, thereby lowering its centre of gravity and helping them accelerate off the line quicker.