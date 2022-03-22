×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Saudi Arabia is keen to host a future MotoGP race

22 March 2022 - 12:56 By Reuters
Saudi Arabia wants to add MotoGP to the list of world championship motorsport events it hosts, said sports minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki al Faisal.
Saudi Arabia wants to add MotoGP to the list of world championship motorsport events it hosts, said sports minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki al Faisal.
Image: Neville Hopwood/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia wants to add MotoGP to the list of world championship motorsport events it hosts, the country's sports minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki al Faisal said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a Q&A ahead of this weekend's Saudi Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah, he said the kingdom was the home of motorsport in the region with all-electric Formula E championship, Dakar Rally and Extreme E.

"We host three FIA World Championship events and are looking at more in the future," he said.

"There is an ambition to expand and develop the motorsport we host and one we are considering is MotoGP.

"I know it will require a different type of racetrack to Jeddah, one which has a special specification for bikes, but with our new motorsport and entertainment city under construction in Qiddiya, it is something that will be considered for the future."

MotoGP has raced in Qatar since 2004, and the floodlit night grand prix race is the only Middle Eastern round on the calendar.

Saudi Arabia made its Formula One debut last December as part of a 15-year deal.

It is expected to move eventually to Qiddiya, about an hour’s drive from the capital Riyadh, once a permanent circuit has been built.

The prince said ticket sales for this year's race were strong, with much greater demand from international fans.

"Like many promoters we have seen the impact of the ‘Max Factor’ and we’ve had a lot of interest from Dutch fans who want to purchase tickets and support their hero Max Verstappen wherever he races in the world," he said.

Red Bull's Verstappen won last year's title after a season-long battle with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen retired from last Sunday's opener in Bahrain. 

Domenicali sees ticket sale boost in Ferrari resurgence

Ferrari's return to form with a one-two win in Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix will boost Formula One and help sell more tickets, CEO ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Red Bull say double retirement is ‘worst nightmare’

The dream turned into a nightmare for Formula One world champion Max Verstappen in Bahrain on Sunday when Red Bull's challenge for victory in the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Comeback kings Haas return to form in Bahrain

Haas boss Guenther Steiner said the US-owned Formula One team's return to form in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix could not have been scripted ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Skip the S-Presso, the 2022 Celerio is the small Suzuki you want First Drives
  2. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  3. Red Bull say double retirement is ‘worst nightmare’ Motorsport
  4. Leclerc wins dramatic Bahrain F1 GP while Red Bull loses its wings Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia