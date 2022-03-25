×

Motorsport

Fuel system vacuum clipped Red Bull's wings in Bahrain

25 March 2022 - 14:10 By Reuters
Sergio Perez walks from his car after retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20.
Image: Peter van Egmond/Getty Images

Formula One team Red Bull says a vacuum in their fuel system that caused a drop in fuel pressure led to the problems that put both their cars out of last weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

World champion Max Verstappen retired from the race three laps from the end while on course for a second-place finish behind Ferrari winner Charles Leclerc.

His Mexican team mate Sergio Perez followed him into retirement on the final lap while running third.

"Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend," said a spokesperson for the team before Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"The correct amount of fuel was in both cars but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine.

"We’ve taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend."

Perez told Reuters on Thursday the problem stemmed from a standard-issue part, but Red Bull’s fuel system had not worked as expected.

The issue, described by team boss Christian Horner as the team's worst nightmare, gave the Milton Keynes-based squad their first double retirement since the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.

Reuters

