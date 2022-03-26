×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Leclerc leads practice as Houthi attacks overshadow Saudi GP

26 March 2022 - 06:46 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 25, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Charles Leclerc on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 25, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended the opening day of practice leading from Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule went ahead despite attacks by Yemen's Houthis on a facility owned by Aramco near the track.

The Monegasque driver, who was also fastest in the opening session of practice, during which a huge plume of black smoke rose over the Red Sea city, lapped the 6.1km Jeddah Corniche track in 1:30.074 seconds under the floodlights.

Verstappen was second, 0.140 seconds slower than Leclerc with Carlos Sainz, who completed a one-two for Ferrari at last week's season-opener in Bahrain third.

Both Ferrari's ended their session early after touching the wall.

Events on the track were overshadowed by the attacks on the Saudi energy facilities owned by state-run energy giant Aramco, a major Formula One sponsor.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they launched the attacks and the Saudi-led coalition said Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two tanks but no casualties.

The second practice session was delayed by 15 minutes after Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali called the drivers and teams into a meeting.

Organisers said the weekend, with final practice and qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday, would go ahead as planned with fans in attendance.

Formula One said it was closely monitoring the situation.

Once-dominant Mercedes, who have been caught out by F1's radical rules overhaul, made progress in the second session.

Lewis Hamilton, ninth in the first session, ended the day fifth. New team mate George Russell, 15th in the opening hour, was sixth.

The first session was briefly halted when a corner distance marker came loose.

McLaren's Lando Norris clipped the board, showering debris across the track.

Friday's opening hour of practice also allowed drivers to familiarise themselves with the changes to the Jeddah track, a challenging layout made up mainly of blind, high-speed sweeps and flat-out blasts along the city's Red Sea waterfront.

Organisers have made changes to give drivers a better line of sight around the corners after safety concerns last year.

Leclerc heads Verstappen in first Saudi Arabian F1 GP practice

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace ahead of Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen in Friday's opening Formula One practice session for the ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Verstappen accuses Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' of fabrication

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen on Friday slammed Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive', accusing the show of an inaccurate portrayal of ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Fuel system vacuum clipped Red Bull's wings in Bahrain

Formula One team Red Bull says a vacuum in their fuel system that caused a drop in fuel pressure led to the problems that put both their cars out of ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ford confirms engine power outputs of new 2022 Ranger New Models
  2. Toyota emphasises battery durability in high-stakes electric SUV news
  3. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  4. Ferrari drops teaser pic of its upcoming Purosangue SUV New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Silent 2022 BMW iX is a swift business-class lounge on wheels First Drives

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe