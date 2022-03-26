×

Motorsport

Saudi Arabian F1 GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash

26 March 2022 - 20:24 By Reuters
Mick Schumacher's car is removed from the track following a crash during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 26, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Saudi Grand Prix qualifying in Jeddah was halted on Saturday after Haas driver Mick Schumacher suffered a huge crash in the second phase of the session.

The US-owned Formula One team said they had heard that the son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher was conscious after the crash.

The German was taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre after being extracted from the shattered car.

Sky Sports television estimated the car was travelling at 274km/h at the time of impact into the concrete barriers at the exit to turn 10.

Debris was scattered across the track.

