Is the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix worth the risks?

Formula One has plenty to discuss after a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that raised questions about the race’s continued presence on the calendar.

An attack on an oil storage facility near the track by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group last Friday cast doubt on Sunday’s race, with drivers meeting for more than four hours to consider their stance.

The sport eventually decided collectively to carry on after receiving security assurances from the Saudi authorities.

While Sunday served up a riveting floodlit spectacle around the thrilling Jeddah Corniche track, there was acknowledgment that Formula One needed to assess its newest fixture.

“I don’t want to go too much into details on this subject now, but it’s definitely a discussion that we should have after this race, once everything calms down,” said Ferrari’s championship leader Charles Leclerc.

“I think after this weekend, all the drivers together, we will speak with F1 and of course also the team bosses to see what’s happening for the future,” Red Bull’s world champion and race winner Max Verstappen added.

Drivers also had reservations about the track, with its blind, high-speed sweeps and flat out straight stretches along the Red Sea.

Organisers made changes to, among other things, improve driver sight lines for this year’s race after the first last December.

But a heavy crash for Mick Schumacher’s Haas in qualifying underlined the perils.

“I think it’s definitely the most dangerous place in the calendar,” Red Bull’s Sergio Perez said shortly after taking his first career pole.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz added: “When you see an accident like Mick’s (it) gives us a bit the tranquillity that even at those speeds the car is protecting you because the (governing) FIA has done a great job in giving us very safe cockpits.

“But at the same time, is it really worth it?”