×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Schumacher’s Saudi shunt could be a $1m hit for Haas

29 March 2022 - 15:43 By Reuters
Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner says Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session could cost the US-based outfit $1m.
Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner says Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session could cost the US-based outfit $1m.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1m (roughly R14,536,020) hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner.

The German driver missed Sunday's race in Jeddah, despite being unhurt in the impact, with the shattered car needing a complete rebuild.

"The chassis itself doesn't seem to be broken, the side impact structure, the engine also, I was told from Ferrari, seems to be okay, the battery pack as well. All the rest is broken," Steiner told reporters.

"I think the cost is pretty high because all the suspension is gone, except the front left. I think there's still something on there. The rest is like powder, carbon powder.

"I don't know moneywise s yet but these cars, between gearbox, the whole bodywork's gone, radiator, between $500,000 to $1m," said Steiner when asked about the cost of new parts.

Ferrari-powered Haas, who finished last in 2021 without scoring a point, have made a strong start to the season and are fifth overall with Denmark's Kevin Magnussen scoring points in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Steiner said Haas would bring upgrades to the car but everything needed to be managed carefully to maximise performance under the budget with 21 races remaining.

The next round is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on April 10.

Is the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix worth the risks?

Formula One has plenty to discuss after a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that raised questions about the race's continued presence on the calendar.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Battle of the 24-year-olds ticks a box for F1's new era

After last year's battle of the generations, and young pretender Max Verstappen taking the title from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Mercedes pained at missing 'the fun games,' says Wolff

Formula One champions Mercedes are going through an "exercise in humility" after years of success but they will be stronger for it, team boss Toto ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton gutted after salvaging single point from Saudi Arabian F1 GP Motorsport
  2. Saudi Arabian F1 GP qualifying halted by Schumacher crash Motorsport
  3. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  4. Weaker supply steers buyers towards higher-mileage used cars news
  5. Hamilton knocked out of Saudi Arabian F1 GP qualifying Motorsport

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...