×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Bradl to replace Marquez for Argentine MotoGP

30 March 2022 - 14:47 By Reuters
Stefan Bradl will ride in place of Marc Marquez at the Argentine MotoGP this weekend as the Spaniard continues to recover from double vision.
Stefan Bradl will ride in place of Marc Marquez at the Argentine MotoGP this weekend as the Spaniard continues to recover from double vision.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will ride in place of Marc Marquez in the Argentine Grand Prix this weekend as the six-times MotoGP champion recovers from double vision, the team announced on Wednesday.

Marquez did not race in the Indonesian Grand Prix after a highside crash in the warm-up session before the season's second race.

The 29-year-old also suffered from double vision at the end of 2021 after a concussion he suffered in a training crash.

"The most important thing is sending my best to Marc and hoping he recovers quickly. Until then I will do my best for Honda HRC and the Repsol Honda Team in his place," Bradl said.

"I have already done a few tests this year so I am familiar with the new Honda RC213V but, of course, coming into a MotoGP weekend is a different situation.

"I have some good memories of Argentina. I was fifth there in 2014 and seventh when I last raced in Termas in 2016."

Marquez won three of the six races in Argentina between 2014-2019. The last two editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Reuters

MORE:

Schumacher’s Saudi shunt could be a $1m hit for Haas

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1m hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Still battling double vision, Marquez will miss Argentine MotoGP

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss this weekend's Argentine Grand Prix as he continues to recover from double vision suffered after a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Former F1 boss Mosley shot himself after cancer diagnosis, inquest hears

Former motor racing boss and privacy campaigner Max Mosley died of a gunshot wound in the bedroom of his London home last May after being told his ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton gutted after salvaging single point from Saudi Arabian F1 GP Motorsport
  2. Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class New Models
  3. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  4. Weaker supply steers buyers towards higher-mileage used cars news
  5. Driving a 1989 Toyota Cressida wagon with fewer than 28,000km on the clock Features

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot