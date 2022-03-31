×

Motorsport

Vettel will be back on the grid in Australia

31 March 2022 - 11:59 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin in Australia next week after missing the first two grands prix of the season due to Covid-19.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin in Australia next week after missing the first two grands prix of the season due to Covid-19, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Fellow German Nico Hulkenberg stood in for the four-times world champion at the Bahrain opener and in Saudi Arabia last weekend alongside Canadian regular Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin have yet to score a point in 2022, with Williams the only other team to have drawn a blank in both races.

“We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season,” Aston Martin said on Twitter.

