Nothing working for Mercedes, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was left grasping for answers as Mercedes' struggles continued at free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.

After posting the seventh fastest lap in the first free practice, Hamilton could only manage 13th quickest in the second session despite some tweaks to his car.

His team mate George Russell was 11th quickest in the second practice but still more than 1.2 seconds adrift of table-topping Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

“It was a difficult session. It’s just nothing you change on the car makes a difference at the moment,” Hamilton told Sky.

“That’s the difficult thing. You get in very optimistic and then you make changes and then it doesn’t seem to be wanting to improve.

“And we made some changes going into P2. P1 was better and P2 ended up being a bit harder for me. I don’t know, it’s just a tricky car.”

Mercedes have been wrong-footed by major aerodynamic rule changes this year, with their W13 car bouncing, or “porpoising”, on straights as downforce comes and goes.

The performance issues led to disappointing results in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and team boss Toto Wolff said there would be no magic fix in Melbourne.

Russell said his car had the worst porpoising he had ever experienced along the sweeping, lightly curved section of Albert Park where drivers hit high speed before turn nine.

“We’re not in the position where we want to be,” he told Sky.

“We need to keep digging into the data and understand. We’ve sort of gone from left, right and centre with the set-up and all have resulted in a similar outcome so we need to try and get on top of things and understand why.”

Ferrari's promising start to the Formula One season continued on Friday as the glamour team dominated free practice. Ferrari's championship leader Charles Leclerc topped the time sheets with a lap of one minute, 18.978 in second free practice after being second to team mate Carlos Sainz in the first.

However, Red Bull showed they will be nipping at their heels this weekend with world champion Max Verstappen splitting the Ferraris in the second session, 0.245 seconds adrift of Leclerc.

The Dutchman was fourth quickest in the first session.

There were some concerns for Ferrari, with both Leclerc and Sainz wrestling with their cars porpoising down the sweeping new run of shallow corners where drivers hit high speed heading into turns nine and 10 at Albert Park.

“A bit of a harder Friday on my side today,” said Leclerc.

“There's still quite a bit of work to do. I don't think anybody really put a lap together today.

“We need to do another step forward.”

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso surprised by briefly topping the time sheets for Alpine before finishing fourth fastest in the second session, one ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Two years after the race was scrapped due to Covid-19, the drivers struggled to get to grips with changes at the lakeside circuit, with fewer corners and wider turns making it a different proposition to the old lay-out.

Red flags came out in both sessions as cars left debris on the resurfaced track, and a number skidded into the gravel.

Reuters