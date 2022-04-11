×

Motorsport

Hamilton defies F1 jewellery ban

11 April 2022 - 07:44 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton says he will not shed his ear piercings or nose stud.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton responded defiantly on Sunday after Formula One reminded drivers jewellery cannot be worn during races.

New race director Niels Wittich wrote in pre-race Australian Grand Prix notes that "the wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition".

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver, told reporters after finishing fourth for Mercedes in Melbourne that he would not shed his ear piercings and nose stud.

"I don't have any plans to remove them" said the 37-year-old.

"I feel there are personal things. You should be able to be who you are.

"There is stuff I can't move. I literally can't take these out. These ones on my right ear, they are literally welded in so I have to get them chopped off or something like that. They will be staying."

The ban on wearing jewellery during the race is for safety reasons and is set out in Appendix L of the FIA's International Sporting Code. While not new, it has not been rigorously enforced.

The topic was also raised at a drivers' briefing on Friday along with a discussion about the requirement for flame-resistant underwear.

"I certainly won’t be checking our drivers underwear for compliance," joked Red Bull team boss Christian Horner when the subject was raised on Saturday.

