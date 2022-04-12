Rapid road and supercar classes set to thrill at 2022 Simola Hillclimb

With less than a month to go before the King of the Hill challenge kicks off at the 2022 Simola Hillclimb, there’s plenty of excitement and anticipation brewing for competitors and fans.

After the Classic Car Friday contenders compete for glory on May 6, the King of the Hill action takes centre stage on May 7 and 8. It comprises three distinct categories for modern machines: road-going saloon cars and supercars; wild modified saloon cars, and; specialised single seaters and sports prototypes.

The road-going saloon cars and supercars (Class A) are street-legal machines that mirror what you would find on a showroom floor. Only standard road tyres are permitted that match the original manufacturer’s specification, and the limited changes allowed are restricted to safety-critical features such as a racing seat with harness, and a roll cage if applicable.

The Class A cars taking on the 1.9km Simola Hill are identical to the vehicles you see on the road. However, the line-up varies significantly and ranges from sporty sedans to beefy V8 muscle cars and razor-sharp supercars, plus a trio of new-generation all-electric cars, which ensures there’s something for everyone.

Headlining the field is reigning "King of the Hill" Jean-Pierre van der Walt, who will return to defend his crown this year, but is making the switch from the title-winning 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to a 911 Turbo S (991.2-generation) of the same year, competing in Class A4 for six-cylinder four-wheel drive cars. Van der Walt set a winning time of 45.858 seconds in the GT3 RS, five seconds off the fastest fire-breathing monsters that dominated the modified saloon car category for pure-bred race cars.