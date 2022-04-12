Rapid road and supercar classes set to thrill at 2022 Simola Hillclimb
With less than a month to go before the King of the Hill challenge kicks off at the 2022 Simola Hillclimb, there’s plenty of excitement and anticipation brewing for competitors and fans.
After the Classic Car Friday contenders compete for glory on May 6, the King of the Hill action takes centre stage on May 7 and 8. It comprises three distinct categories for modern machines: road-going saloon cars and supercars; wild modified saloon cars, and; specialised single seaters and sports prototypes.
The road-going saloon cars and supercars (Class A) are street-legal machines that mirror what you would find on a showroom floor. Only standard road tyres are permitted that match the original manufacturer’s specification, and the limited changes allowed are restricted to safety-critical features such as a racing seat with harness, and a roll cage if applicable.
The Class A cars taking on the 1.9km Simola Hill are identical to the vehicles you see on the road. However, the line-up varies significantly and ranges from sporty sedans to beefy V8 muscle cars and razor-sharp supercars, plus a trio of new-generation all-electric cars, which ensures there’s something for everyone.
Headlining the field is reigning "King of the Hill" Jean-Pierre van der Walt, who will return to defend his crown this year, but is making the switch from the title-winning 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to a 911 Turbo S (991.2-generation) of the same year, competing in Class A4 for six-cylinder four-wheel drive cars. Van der Walt set a winning time of 45.858 seconds in the GT3 RS, five seconds off the fastest fire-breathing monsters that dominated the modified saloon car category for pure-bred race cars.
As an established Polo Cup Masters racing driver who has moved to the GTC series this year driving a VW Polo Supa Cup car, Van der Walt has no intention of relinquishing the overall title.
“Last year I managed to do a 44.5-second time during practice in the GT3 RS, and the Turbo S will be quicker off the line with the benefit of four-wheel drive, but it won’t have the aerodynamic downforce that is crucial through the esses at the top of the course,” he said.
“But I’m hoping to beat my time from last year, and aiming for the 43-second mark.”
One of Van der Walt’s most fervent challengers is likely to be last year’s runner-up, Gordon Nicholson in a 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus, competing in Class A6 for naturally aspirated cars with eight cylinders and above. Nicholson finished 1.269 seconds off the Porsche driver during the all-or-nothing Top 10 Shootout, and was less than a second adrift of the winning time during the class finals, so all eyes will be on these top contenders this year.
However, there will be several other serious contenders emanating from Class A7 for force-fed turbocharged or supercharged cars with eight cylinders and above. The McLaren 720s is renowned as an extremely rapid machine, and Simola Hillclimb regular Garth Mackintosh is likely to be a formidable rival in his 2017 model. He is joined in A7 by Jacques Wheeler in a 2013 McLaren MP4-12C, along with the supercharged 2017 Shelby Mustang Super Snake entries of Paige Lindenberg and Charles Needham, and a Shelby Mustang Terlingua driven by James Temple.
Joining Van der Walt in Class A4 is legendary SA touring car driver Deon Joubert in the new all-wheel drive BMW M4 xDrive as an official BMW entry – no doubt another key protagonist to look out for. Newcomers to the Simola Hillclimb are Andre and Alex Johnson in a 2010 Audi TTRS and 2006 Audi A4 2.7 Bi-Turbo respectively, and Simola stalwart Shane Naidu in his iconic 1995 S2 quattro.
The two-wheel drive six-cylinder machines in Class A3 will provide an intriguing battle as Feroz and Farhaad Ebrahim will be competing in identical new-generation 2020 Toyota Supras. They will be up against Martin Wiid in a 2019 BMW M240i, along with Piet Potgieter in his powerful Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
With no competitors in Class A2 for four-cylinder four-wheel drive cars, Class A1 for two-wheel drive machines sees the return of Jared Yeo in his turbocharged Porsche Cayman 718s. Two media entries from Suzuki SA will also feature in the class, as motoring journalists Reuben van Niekerk and Wesley Greybe will be behind the wheel of a pair of Suzuki Swift Sport models.
Adding significant interest is Class A8 for hybrid and electric vehicles. motoring journalist Ciro de Siena will be piloting the all-electric BMW i4 M50, which is credited with 400kW and a 0-100km/h time of 3.9 seconds.
Volkswagen will also make its debut in this class with a pair of 100 kW e-Golf entries, driven by GTC racing drivers Daniel Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi.
Online ticket sales for the Simola Hillclimb, and more information on the event, are available on the website www.simolahillclimb.com
