Motorsport

Mini back on the grid for the 2022 24-Hours of Nürburgring

19 April 2022 - 08:31 By Motoring Staff
The Bulldog Racing Mini John Cooper Works will run in a red and white livery that pays homage to classic Mini racing cars of the 1960s.
Image: Supplied

After a 10-year absence a Mini John Cooper Works will once again compete in the gruelling 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race. Entered and prepared by privateer team Bulldog Racing, this feisty hot-hatch will vie for overall honours in the SP3T class. 

As with the standard road-going car, this fierce looking racer is powered by the firm's 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 225kW and 450Nm of torque. This is sent to the front axle via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission fitted with an integrated mechanical limited-slip differential that ensures enhanced traction in and out of corners.

Stripped-out interior helps keep weight to a minimum.
Image: Supplied

Fitted with a custom roll-cage, the interior has been stripped down to the bare essentials and even incorporates lightweight makrolon window panes. Other key modifications take the form of a 100-litre fuel tank, bespoke racing suspension with adjustable rebound and compression, a pneumatic lifting unit for easier pit stops and a sports exhaust system adapted with a racing catalytic converter. There's also an upgraded aero kit that bolts on an adjustable rear wing, a covered underbody plus a much more aggressive front splitter. 

This 24-hour race at the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit (aka The Green Hell) is considered to be the ultimate endurance test for both man and machine. The 50th edition of the high-speed showdown will take place this year from May 26 to 29.

