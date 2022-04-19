Mini back on the grid for the 2022 24-Hours of Nürburgring

Fitted with a custom roll-cage, the interior has been stripped down to the bare essentials and even incorporates lightweight makrolon window panes. Other key modifications take the form of a 100-litre fuel tank, bespoke racing suspension with adjustable rebound and compression, a pneumatic lifting unit for easier pit stops and a sports exhaust system adapted with a racing catalytic converter. There's also an upgraded aero kit that bolts on an adjustable rear wing, a covered underbody plus a much more aggressive front splitter.

This 24-hour race at the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit (aka The Green Hell) is considered to be the ultimate endurance test for both man and machine. The 50th edition of the high-speed showdown will take place this year from May 26 to 29.

