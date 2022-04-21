×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Ferrari's Leclerc ready to feel the fervour of the 'tifosi' at Imola

21 April 2022 - 15:13 By Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be looking to bag another win at this weekend's Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be looking to bag another win at this weekend's Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The massed ranks of Ferrari fans will be hoping to celebrate a triumphant homecoming at Imola on Sunday after Charles Leclerc's early season domination raised expectations to the highest levels in years.

The Monegasque has taken 71 of a possible 78 points and Imola, a circuit named after team founder Enzo and son Dino, offers a scoring bonanza as the first sprint race of the campaign as well as first European round.

This year the winner of Saturday's 100km sprint will take eight points, which means Leclerc could collect a maximum 34 — including a bonus for fastest lap — instead of the previous best available 29.

The Ferrari driver's lead over Mercedes' George Russell is also 34 points after three of a scheduled 23 races, meaning that even if Leclerc draws a blank he is sure to be still leading the standings after the weekend.

Leclerc has so far taken two pole positions and all three fastest laps.

The Ferrari "tifosi" have not flocked to Imola with such sky-high expectation since seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher took a record seventh win there in 2006, his last season with the Italian team.

"It's difficult to think about the championship, but we've got a strong car, a reliable car," the 24-year-old said after winning in Australia.

"I hope it continues like this and if it does, we probably have chances for the championship."

Earlier on Thursday, Ferrari announced that Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who has also made a strong start to the season, will race for them until the end of the 2024 season at least.

Team boss Mattia Binotto has ruled out introducing significant upgrades for this race, given the hectic format with practise and qualifying on Friday, and Mercedes and Red Bull are thinking along the same lines.

Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen won at Imola last year, but has finished only one of the three races, with the team in a battle to make the car more reliable, and needs another victory.

"The team trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes are working hard, hopefully we’ll have a straightforward weekend and we score good points as a team," said the Dutch youngster.

Lewis Hamilton was the 2020 winner for Mercedes, but the seven-times world champion's team are struggling this time with a bouncing car.

"Imola is going to be a challenging event," said Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles, whose team are second overall despite their problems.

McLaren took a step forward in Australia after struggling in the Bahrain opener before recovering slightly in Saudi Arabia and could also be contenders with Lando Norris, third last year, and Daniel Ricciardo.

Alpine will be testing a new floor upgrade and are on the up with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, while Pierre Gasly is AlphaTauri's big hope in that team's home race.

Reuters

MORE:

Sainz confirmed to race for Ferrari until end of 2024

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in Formula One until the end of the 2024 season at least, the team said on Thursday.
Motoring
5 hours ago

TimesLIVE resumes Toyota GR Cup battle at Zwartkops this weekend

It's been more than a month since I flew the flag for TimesLIVE Motoring in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup race held at Cape Town's sun-soaked Killarney ...
Motoring
1 day ago

FIA defends F1's 'turtle' Aston Martin safety car

Formula One's governing body defended the Aston Martin safety car on Thursday, reminding drivers that its top speed was of secondary importance, ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  2. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by ... Reviews
  4. 5 cheap and frugal used cars that won’t cause pain at the pumps Features
  5. REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car Reviews

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?