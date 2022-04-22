×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in wet first Imola practice

22 April 2022 - 15:16 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc leaves the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 22, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Charles Leclerc leaves the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 22, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Formula One world championship leader Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari one-two in a wet first practice for his team's home Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday.

The 24-year-old Monegasque lapped Imola's Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit in a fastest time of one minute and 29.402 seconds on intermediate tyres, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz 0.877 seconds slower.

Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen was third fastest with a time of 1:30.867, followed by the two Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, one of several spinners.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was sixth fastest.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was only 18th in a session that started with full wet tyres before conditions improved enough for some to venture out on intermediates.

Team mate George Russell, second in the championship but 34 points adrift of Leclerc, was in 10th place.

McLaren's Lando Norris brought out red flags five minutes from the end when he went into the gravel but was able to return to the track.

Imola is the first European race of the season and also the first of three in the sprint format, with qualifying later on Friday to decide the starting grid for a 100km race on Saturday that establishes the order for Sunday's main event.

In a change from last season, the official pole position for the Formula One record books will be awarded on Friday rather than Saturday.

READ MORE

My sister made me support Arsenal, says Chelsea bidder Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton spoke on Friday of his excitement in joining a bid to buy Premier League side Chelsea, saying he was a lifelong soccer fan who had ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Leclerc won't let theft of watch worth millions ruin his race weekend

Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc said he was fully focused on his Italian team's Imola homecoming this weekend despite being ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Ferrari's Leclerc ready to feel the fervour of the 'tifosi' at Imola

The massed ranks of Ferrari fans will be hoping to celebrate a triumphant homecoming at Imola on Sunday after Charles Leclerc's early season ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features
  2. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  3. Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage news
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by ... Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car Reviews

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer