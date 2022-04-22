×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

My sister made me support Arsenal, says Chelsea bidder Hamilton

22 April 2022 - 14:53 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton talks in the Drivers Press Conference prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 22, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Lewis Hamilton talks in the Drivers Press Conference prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 22, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton spoke on Friday of his excitement in joining a bid to buy Premier League side Chelsea, saying he was a lifelong soccer fan who had once wanted to be a professional player and whose sister forced him to support Arsenal as a kid.

The seven-time Formula One world champion told reporters at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that he had wanted to try out for fourth tier side Stevenage Borough before motor racing took over his life.

The Briton and tennis great Serena Williams have joined former Liverpool chair Martin Broughton's consortium, which also includes World Athletics president Sebastian Coe and other wealthy investors, in bidding for the West Londoners.

Hamilton said it was “one of the greatest opportunities” and he wanted to help Chelsea and the local community move on from years of ownership by now-sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

“When I was young, around the corner from where I lived I used to play football with all the kids and I really wanted to fit in,” said the Mercedes driver.

“I remember switching between the teams and getting it wrong, and my sister Sam punching me several times in the arm, basically beating me and saying you have to support Arsenal.”

Hamilton said his uncle Terry was a big Chelsea fan, however, and they had been to plenty of games between the two sides.

The Briton also owns a luxury property near the Chelsea ground that he is renovating.

Hamilton's interest in Chelsea was mocked on Thursday by Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who found it a strange move for an Arsenal supporter.

“Ultimately I'm a sporting fan,” said Hamilton, who was at school with former Manchester United and England defender Ashley Young.

“It's the biggest sport in the world and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs and most successful.”

Hamilton said he had been approached by Broughton and had spoken to Williams, a long-standing friend, about the opportunity.

“We are constantly in touch ... we spoke about it, she asked me what my thoughts were on it and I told her I'm going to be a part of it and she was excited to join,” he added.

The Briton said he saw the bid as a business venture, one of several he has made, but also one that chimed with his other activities and passions including promoting diversity and inclusivity.

“At the moment my primary focus is continuing in Formula One ... but there's lots of opportunities to get more and more involved over time, which is super-exciting,” said Formula One's only Black driver.

READ MORE

Leclerc won't let theft of watch worth millions ruin his race weekend

Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc said he was fully focused on his Italian team's Imola homecoming this weekend despite being ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Ferrari's Leclerc ready to feel the fervour of the 'tifosi' at Imola

The massed ranks of Ferrari fans will be hoping to celebrate a triumphant homecoming at Imola on Sunday after Charles Leclerc's early season ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sainz confirmed to race for Ferrari until end of 2024

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will race for Ferrari in Formula One until the end of the 2024 season at least, the team said on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features
  2. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  3. Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage news
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Nissan Navara 2.5 SE 4X4 is a hardy workhorse let down by ... Reviews
  5. REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car Reviews

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer