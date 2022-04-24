Quartararo cruises to victory at Portuguese MotoGP

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo claimed his first win of the season with a dominant performance at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on Sunday, while pole-sitter Johann Zarco held off Aleix Espargaro to finish in second place.

Quartararo disappeared into the distance at the Algarve International Circuit, and his and Yamaha's first MotoGP victory since Silverstone last season moved him level with Suzuki rider Alex Rins on top of the championship standings.