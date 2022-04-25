×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Ross Chastain’s late move leads to win at Talladega

25 April 2022 - 07:55 By Reuters
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24 2022 in Alabama.
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24 2022 in Alabama.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Ross Chastain made a last straightaway pass of leader Erik Jones to win a frantic GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series finish at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon in Talladega, Alabama. 

Running third off turn 4 to Jones and then-second place Kyle Larson, Chastain stayed low and watched Larson go high for the pass and Jones move up for the block.

"I'm always the one going to the top too early and making the mistake," said Chastain, who celebrated his usual way by smashing a watermelon onto the track and eating some during his interview.

"I was like, ‘I'll just ride at the bottom.' I'm not going lose the race for us.

"(Jones and Larson) just kept going up and moving out of the way."

Chastain recorded his second career Cup win by comfortably beating Austin Dillon to the stripe. The Florida native was triumphant for the first time last month at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Kyle Busch finished third, followed by Larson and Martin Truex Jnr  in the 188 lap race that featured five cautions at the 2.66-mile venue.

Jones was trying to put a Richard Petty-owned car into Victory Lane for the first time in 280 races – dating back to Aric Almirola's win at Daytona in 2014.

"We were single file and I felt pretty good about it," said Jones, who led 25 laps and finished sixth.

Looking back, I wish we'd have stayed on the bottom and let the 1 (of Chastain) push me.

"I didn't know they were coming with that much speed. Obviously, the defence of the 5 (of Larson) opened the door for the 1."

As stage 1 neared its end, Daniel Hemric's Chevrolet blew up going in to turn 3, and the No 16 slowed and was spun by Austin Dillon's No 3. Hemric went up the traffic to collect the cars of Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher.

Bubba Wallace notched the opening stage-win, scoring his first of 2022 and third career at high-banked Talladega, where he won last fall.

With 31 laps to go in stage 2, Wallace's No  23 Ford made contact with Logano's car, sparking the race's biggest incident – nine cars – in turn 1.

William Byron worked his way to the front and clinched stage 2, his third stage-win of the season, edging teammate Chase Elliott.

On lap 129, Wallace pushed Ryan Blaney past Kyle Busch and to the point, and the lead cars logged laps by running nose-to-tail before the final pit stops began with 30 circuits to go.

During the final set of cars being service, polesitter Christopher Bell banged quarter panels with teammate Kyle Busch and spun exiting pit road, but the race remained green.

Denny Hamlin emerged with the lead, followed by Larson, Jones, Byron and Chastain to set up the final run to the checkers.

Verstappen victorious at Imola on nightmare day for Ferrari

World champion Max Verstappen took maximum points from Formula One's Imola sprint weekend, leading a dominant Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari's ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Quartararo cruises to victory at Portuguese MotoGP

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo claimed his first win of the season with a dominant performance at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao on ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Verstappen wins Imola sprint, Leclerc extends F1 championship lead

Formula One champion Max Verstappen won a sprint for pole position at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday, but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc still ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features
  2. REVIEW | Rear-wheel steer Mercedes C200 is a true driver’s car Reviews
  3. New Isuzu D-Max bakkie launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  4. Here are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment news
  5. Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage news

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer