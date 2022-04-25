TimesLIVE second overall in Toyota GR Cup Zwartkops dogfight

It usually is, but this time it ended in mass confusion. After lining up on the grid we got flagged away, but failed to intercept any pace car. So we again stopped behind the start-finish line and got waved off for a second time where, as the designated pole-sitter, I was still expecting to rendezvous with the safety car around the first corner where the pit-lane exit feeds out onto the circuit. As I pulled off gently, Mark Jones (The Citizen) and Sean Nurse (SN Productions) both took a gamble, put the hammer down and raced towards the Zwartkops hairpin. Instinct took over and I followed suit. And as I rounded the first bend it became painfully evident that there was no safety car coming — the start procedure had inadvertently changed from rolling to standing and I'd just been mugged by the two opportunists in front of me. Cue a barrage of expletives from inside my helmet.

Over the next eight laps I set about clawing my way back up the grid — always a challenge when you're racing against cars so evenly matched. Halfway through I managed to dive down the inside of Jones at the exit of turn eight, made it stick and set my sights on reeling in Nurse. And just as I was getting within striking distance on the final lap I fluffed a gear shift from second into third coming out of turn two, which enabled him to put just enough distance between himself and me to claim victory by 0.583 seconds. Third went to Ashley Oldfield (cars.co.za), fourth Mark Jones, fifth to newcomer Anan Pather, sixth to Lerato Matebese (Top Gear SA) and sixth to Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger (Wiele 2 Wiele).