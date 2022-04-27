×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Struggling Mercedes could have upgrades for Miami

27 April 2022 - 21:59 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One champions Mercedes could have new parts available to improve their bouncing car in time for next week's Miami Grand Prix, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said on Wednesday.

Mercedes have been wrestling with the 'porpoising' problem since the start of the season, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton already 58 points behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after four races.

Hamilton finished 13th in last Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Shovlin said in a debrief on the team's YouTube channel that the problem posed new engineering challenges that Mercedes needed to understand.

“Hopefully soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication on whether we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

“We are not expecting to solve this overnight, but if we can get a clue that we are going in the right direction, that we really got to the bottom of what is going on, then we will be quite pleased that we are just moving on the right path.”

The bouncing problem has forced the team, now third in the standings, to run their car higher than planned which affects aerodynamic performance.

Shovlin said a lot of the work being done at the factory was to understand the phenomenon and see whether there was an aerodynamic solution to make it go away.

“Being realistic, we think this will be something we approach in steps rather than one big moment where the whole thing vanishes,” he added.

“But we are seeing encouraging signs ... we are hoping to bring parts to the car soon, maybe even Miami where we can hopefully see progress on this issue.”

READ MORE

Nascar’s Denny Hamlin ordered to undergo ‘sensitivity training’

Denny Hamlin has been ordered by NASCAR to undergo sensitivity training after he put up a social media post considered offensive.
Motoring
15 hours ago

F1 teams strip away paint in search for speed

Formula One teams seeking to go faster have been stripping paint from the cars they revealed with pride before the season started.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Imola weekend shows that Red Bull are back at their best

Max Verstappen's dominant Imola weekend provided a near-perfect bounce back from misery in Melbourne, with Red Bull confident they are fully firing ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Porsche 911 meets its maker in street race gone bad news
  2. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  3. Ferrari 296 GTB arrives in SA – This is how much it will set you back New Models
  4. Here's more of what you can expect from the new VW Amarok New Models
  5. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa