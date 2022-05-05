×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

F1 ready to rock at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix

05 May 2022 - 20:23 By Reuters
Yuki Tsunoda walks the track on Thursday during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.
Yuki Tsunoda walks the track on Thursday during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can take another big bite out of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's 27-point lead in Miami this weekend as Formula One gets ready to rock around its newest venue.

The pair have won twice each this season and the fifth round on the fast track laid out around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, could see another big battle between the 24-year-old front-runners.

“I think this weekend is going to be pretty crazy,” said Verstappen, the reigning world champion who won last year's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

“I love racing in Austin so it’s fun that we get to go to another state and race this year.”

Verstappen was dominant at Imola in Italy two weeks ago when he won a Saturday sprint from pole and led from start to finish on Sunday while also taking a bonus point for the fastest lap.

That slashed Leclerc's lead from a previous 34 points and the Ferrari driver will be keen to hit back strongly after the team failed to live up to expectations in front of their home crowd.

Struggling Mercedes, the team of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton who finished a lowly 13th at Imola, will be similarly fired up even if they still have somewhat lower expectations.

Hamilton has a great record in America and Mercedes are hoping for clear signs of progress in taming their bouncing car so it can go faster and finally start to reveal its hidden potential.

“Since we returned from Italy, we've learnt as much from the weekend as we can and, in parallel, our learning has continued in the wind tunnel and simulations,” said team boss Toto Wolff. “We have found several directions for improving the car, and we will be conducting experiments in Miami to correlate those simulations, and hopefully confirm the development path for the coming races.”

McLaren, with Briton Lando Norris on the podium at Imola, and Australian Daniel Ricciardo will also fancy their chances of strong points.

The race is a sell-out, with 240,000 expected over the three days and a capacity 82,500 on Sunday with the sport promising a cast of celebrity guests and a Super Bowl-style atmosphere.

In an attempt to capture the Miami vibe, organisers have created a simulated marina with dry-docked yacht and a boarded surface creating the impression of water for the television cameras.

“Miami is going to be an experience for all of us, for the racing community, for the fans out there watching,” said Hamilton.

F1 race director Wittich on duty in Miami after Covid-19 scare

Niels Wittich is in place as Formula One's race director for this weekend's inaugural Miami Grand Prix after a positive test for Covid-19 raised ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Miami next in F1's road from mockery to the hottest US ticket

Michael Jordan, David Beckham and 'The Rock' are among the celebrities expected to flock to Formula One's first Miami Grand Prix as the sport’s ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Mercedes boss Wolff hopes China can host several races in future

The Chinese Grand Prix is absent from the calendar for the third straight year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. This is how much you'll pay for the new Ineos Grenadier in SA New Models
  2. SA is most dangerous country to drive in, claims survey news
  3. This is what it costs to fill some of SA's most popular vehicles Features
  4. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  5. The price of petrol might be dropping but other fuel increases will hit South ... news

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far