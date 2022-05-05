×

Motorsport

SABC set to broadcast 2022 Simola Hillclimb action

05 May 2022 - 10:41 By Motoring Reporter
The 12th edition of the Simola Hillclimb kicks off on Friday May 6.
Image: Rob Till

Despite the advent of online streaming, people refusing to pay their TV licences and a reported R600m revenue loss since 2020, the SABC still manages to soldier on.

Which for the time being is good news for local motorsport fans as the ailing state broadcaster plans to provide live coverage on all three days of this weekend's 2022 Simola Hillclimb in the picturesque Garden Route town of Knysna. 

“We know that a lot of people who would have liked to attend the 2022 Simola Hillclimb weren’t able to get tickets due to the limited spectator numbers based on the Covid-19 restrictions," says events boss says Ian Shrosbree.

"We also have thousands of enthusiasts in SA and around the world that follow this event online each year, so the live crossings on SABC and the full live stream are essential outlets for us to engage with a wider audience."

You can expect the SABC to broadcast live from the hillclimb at the following times.

Friday May 6:

Live on the Channel Open View 124: 2:00pm — 3:30pm

Saturday May 7:         

Live on Sports Arena S3: 2:15pm — 3:00pm

Sunday May 8:             

Live on Sports Arena S3: 2:15pm — 2:55pm

Alternatively you can follow this link to stream the event live from your device of choice.

