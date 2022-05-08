King of the Hill records shattered at 2022 Simola Hillclimb

The 12th edition of the Simola Hillclimb lived up to all the hype and anticipation, as fierce battles played out and records were smashed on the road to crowning this year’s King of the Hill title winners.

Andre Bezuidenhout secured his fifth consecutive Single Seater and Sports Prototypes victory – and his fourth in a row in the purpose-built 2007 Gould GR55 hillclimb racer – after steadily chipping away at his times during the two days of intense action.

Although the competitors had to contend with a mix of wet and dry conditions during the initial practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday, Sunday was dry and clear and Bezuidenhout set the scene for a thrilling Top 10 Shootout after coming within eight-hundredths of a second of his 2021 lap record during the Class Finals.

He didn’t disappoint the enthusiastic crowds in the all-or-nothing final dash on Sunday afternoon, going hell-for-leather to complete the 1.9km sprint in an astonishing time of 34.161 seconds, an impressive 0.8 seconds faster than his previous record from 2021. In the process, he achieved an average speed of 201.18 km/h – from a standing start.

“I thought that we could go about two-tenths quicker than last year, but the team has done an amazing job with the car and we’ve been testing for the last six weeks,” Bezuidenhout says.

“It was the right moment today as the car was perfect, the heat was ideal and everyone went faster in the final heat. I had a great run and I’m glad that we could win for the fifth time, as I’m not getting any younger.”

Bezuidenhout vowed to be back in 2023, even more competitive.