Motorsport

Verstappen wins first Miami F1 Grand Prix

08 May 2022 - 23:22 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday to slash Charles Leclerc's overall lead to 19 points after five races.

Ferrari's Leclerc finished second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The victory was the Dutch driver's third of the season and he made it happen with a crucial overtake on Sainz at the start to seize second place before then blasting past Leclerc on the ninth of the 57 laps.

Verstappen also took the bonus point for fastest lap.

