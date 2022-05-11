ESPN says Miami GP set US record for live F1 telecast
Last Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix set a record for a live telecast of Formula One in the US with an average viewership of 2.6-million, broadcaster ESPN said on Tuesday.
The coverage of the race, won by Red Bull's Dutch world champion Max Verstappen, peaked at an average 2.9-million, it said.
The Netflix behind the scenes docu-series Drive to Survive has been credited with fuelling Formula One's rising popularity in the US, a market the sport had previously struggled to crack.
ESPN said average viewing numbers over the first five races were up 53% on that for the same period in 2021, which was the most viewed F1 championship yet on US television.
The same-day delayed broadcast of the 2002 Monaco Grand Prix, which followed the Indianapolis 500, averaged 2.784-million viewers and is the most-viewed Formula One telecast in US television history.
ESPN said the previous record audience for a live race telecast was the 1.744-million it registered for the 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.