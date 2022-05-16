×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

F1’s jewellery ban is for right reasons, says GPDA’s Alex Wurz

16 May 2022 - 14:07 By Reuters
Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz says F1 is right to ban jewellery.
Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz says F1 is right to ban jewellery.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for eSC

Formula One is right to ban jewellery from the cockpit, but the governing FIA could have enforced the rule in a less confrontational way, according to Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the FIA were in a standoff at this month's Miami Grand Prix over piercings the Mercedes driver has raced with for years and said he could not remove.

Hamilton has been told to take them out by the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29, but has said he has no intention of doing so.

“It is a rule for the right reasons,” former Benetton, McLaren and Williams driver Wurz, who is heavily involved in driver safety and education, told Reuters.

“I would have probably liked a slightly different approach of how to deliver the message.

“I don't want to end up in football where there are more hands in the air and verbal abuse ... you have to work together. It's a style I would have preferred in this case.”

The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant under-garments, has long been in the rules, but rarely enforced until the FIA clamped down this season.

It says items beneath the mandatory flameproof clothing could increase the risk of burn injuries and has highlighted the risk of critical delays or complications if medical imaging is required after an accident.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem told the Daily Mail last week he wanted Hamilton to send the right message to young drivers as a role model.

Wurz said he had never forgotten a talk he attended as a youngster given by Danish former racer Kris Nissen, who had a fiery sports car crash at Japan's Fuji circuit in 1988.

“He showed his body and said 'look at this',” recalled the 48-year-old.

“For him the absolute most painful thing after fire, and it wasn't a long fire, was the rubber [elastic] in his normal pants being burnt into the skin. He said [it was] for years agony and pain. And it educated me.

“At this moment I said I don't want to live these consequences, only for [not] taking my pants off and putting fireproof underpants on. The same with jewellery.”

Miami advice

Wurz said the GPDA was talking to the FIA about the body's refusal in Miami to shield a concrete wall with an energy-absorbing Tecpro barrier after Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed heavily.

Several drivers accused the FIA of ignoring their concerns, though the body said it had listened to their advice but decided no changes were needed.

Wurz said hitting a concrete wall, even in a second gear corner, was going to hurt.

A Tecpro barrier could almost halve the G forces and mean a driver would not need medical checks and the chassis and gearbox would remain intact.

That would save money, with teams subject to budget caps, and remove the need to fly a damaged chassis back to Europe, adding to the carbon footprint.

Wurz said the GPDA had been told a barrier was available and could have been installed.

“Strictly speaking we didn't have an injury, so maybe you can say it [the barrier] is not necessary, but we want to say that if we had it, it would improve the situation.

“No research in the world can tell me it would have been a downside to put it [there].”

MORE:

WATCH | Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda's Ferrari at Monaco

This weekend's Monaco Historic Grand Prix gave classic motorsport fans something to ogle as priceless racing machines from yesterday took to the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

First electric scooter series on a mission to push safer micromobility

Organisers of the world's first electric scooter series say they are on a mission to promote and develop micromobility as a safe and integrated ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Kurt Busch outduels brother, snaps winless streak at Kansas

Kurt Busch dominated the second half of the race but had to pass Kyle Larson with eight laps remaining to win the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Justin Bieber reportedly banned from buying Ferraris news
  2. Brace yourself for a massive petrol price increase in June news
  3. This mint 1992 BMW 325i has only 17,340km on the clock Reviews
  4. VW announces new Taigo local specification and launch date New Models
  5. REVIEW | The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the king of performance SUVs Reviews

Latest Videos

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case