Motorsport

WATCH | Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda's Ferrari at Monaco

16 May 2022 - 09:17 By Motoring Reporter

This weekend's Monaco Historic Grand Prix gave classic motorsport fans something to ogle as priceless racing machines from yesterday took to the 3.3km street circuit. From lumbering pre-war monsters to flame-spitting F1 cars of the 1980s, this biennial event is automotive pageantry on another level. F1 drivers' championship leader Charles Leclerc took part in the spectacle and was entrusted with Niki Lauda's 1974 Ferrari 312B3.

The Monégasque race ace acclimatised quickly to the Ferrari's idiosyncrasies and was soon whipping around the Principality at a pace Herr Lauda would have been proud of. However, it soon ended in tears as Leclerc lost control through Rascasse and spun the multi-million dollar race car backwards into a barrier. Thankfully the damage wasn't too severe and Leclerc was able to limp the 312B3 back to the start-finish line. Ferrari and Leclerc stated on social media that a brake issue was responsible for causing the crash.

Let's hope Leclerc has better luck at the real Monaco GP that will play out on May 29. 

TimesLIVE

