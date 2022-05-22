×

Motorsport

Verstappen takes F1 championship lead with victory in Spain

22 May 2022 - 16:58 By Reuters
Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two and seized the overall lead in the standings on an agonising Sunday for Ferrari's luckless Charles Leclerc.

The win ahead of Mexican team mate Sergio Perez completed a hat-trick for Verstappen, his third in a row after Imola and Miami, and sent the Dutch driver six points clear of Leclerc after six races.

Britain's George Russell finished third for a revived Mercedes with Perez taking the fastest lap bonus point.

