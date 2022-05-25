TimesLIVE ready to tame the Toyota GR Cup in Gqeberha this weekend

Another month, another round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup. Following on from Killarney in February and Zwartkops in April, I and the five other lucky motoring scribes selected to represent our titles in this competitive single-make series will be tightening our helmet straps for a rumble around Gqeberha's Aldo Scribante race circuit on Saturday May 28.

Fast and flowing, this 2.48km track situated a stone's throw away from the Coega Harbour is foreign to me. Yes, I have driven around it on the odd car launch (sans the main straight to save brakes), but never in race conditions. And the last time I was there this circuit hadn't yet benefited from a resurface. So it goes without saying I have been YouTubing lots of in-car videos to get reacquainted.

On the one hand, this unfamiliarity is causing its fair share of mental anxiety as I do not know what to truly expect when I buckle into my seat and spear out of the pit lane. On the other hand, it presents a nice opportunity to go out and have some fun without any of that “home track” pressure I experienced racing at Zwartkops last month.