Motorsport

Aprilia secure Espargaro and Vinales through 2024 season

26 May 2022 - 16:55 By Reuters
Maverick Viñales rides during the free practice session of the MotoGP Shark Grand Prix de France at Bugatti Circuit on May 13 2022 in Le Mans, France.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales have signed new deals with Aprilia Racing for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Italian MotoGP factory outfit said on Thursday.

Espargaro, who won his first race in the premier class in Argentina this year, has emerged as a contender for the rider's championship with the Spaniard sitting second in the standings after four podium finishes in seven races.

“This confirmation was just what the doctor ordered. We've worked hard together and grown together. We were a hope, now we are reality,” Espargaro said.

“In 2021 we had already seen clear signs of our steps forward and now we are able to battle consistently with the best in the world. Continuing to do so with Aprilia is a source of pride for me.”

Vinales, who moved to Aprilia after a fallout with Yamaha last year, has managed six points-scoring finishes this season.

“I believe in this project and I'm happy to be part of it. I've found a fantastic environment in Aprilia and this confirmation gives me the peace of mind to grow the way this team and I deserve to,” Vinales said.

The next race of the MotoGP season is the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello this weekend. 

