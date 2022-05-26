×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun

26 May 2022 - 16:56 By Reuters
Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland.
Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a firearm while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, police said on Thursday.

The Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 in Ecclestone's luggage during an X-ray screening, police said, adding that the 91-year-old was arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time. The Briton paid bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland.

Asked about Ecclestone's arrest, the Sao Paulo state public security office confirmed to Reuters that a businessman was arrested for possession of a firearm at Campinas' airport but did not name him.

The office said the “small, silver coloured pistol” was out of ammunition and the arrestee had to pay 6,060 reais (about R19,827) bail. The handgun was seized.

Ecclestone was not immediately available for comment.

He is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone, an FIA vice-president and member of the World Motor Sport Council.

They attended several events in the South American country in May, including a local Stock Car race in the countryside near Sao Paulo and a meeting with triple world champion Nelson Piquet in Brasilia.

The Ecclestones own a coffee plantation near Sao Paulo, which they bought in 2012 and where they regularly spend time when not in Europe. Piquet drove for Brabham when it was owned by Ecclestone in the 1970s and 1980s.

For decades Ecclestone was Mr Formula One, the man who did the deals, turned the wheels and transformed the sport into today’s billion dollar business.

He was moved aside in 2017 when US-based Liberty Media took control of the commercial rights.

Albon proves a point by scoring them with Williams

Alex Albon has made his point, and scored three from six races this year, after starting the Formula One season seeking redemption.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Finland MotoGP postponed to 2023

Finland will have to wait a year longer than planned for its MotoGP return, with the race at the KymiRing circuit postponed to the 2023 season due to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

TimesLIVE ready to tame the Toyota GR Cup in Gqeberha this weekend

Another month, another round of the 2022 Toyota GR Cup. Following on from Killarney in February and Zwartkops in April, I and the five other lucky ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Gauteng freeway to ease congestion at Gillooly’s interchange news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Tiguan owner disappointed by Volkswagen SA’s icy approach to ... Features
  3. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu D-Max Features
  4. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  5. Insurers warn of new car theft device news

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused