Pricing and specs announced for new 2022 Suzuki Baleno
Suzuki on Friday announced the pricing for its all-new 2022 Baleno range that is expected to go on sale in local dealerships within the next few weeks. Two model derivatives will be made available from launch: the entry-level GL and slightly more plush GLX flagship.
Though aimed at the budget-conscious buyer the GL comes armed with a fair amount of standard features including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors, a trio of USB port (two up front and one at the rear), cruise control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel as well as automatic climate control with rear air vents.
The GLX builds on the specification of the GLX with a digital heads-up display, a full 360-degree external view camera and a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Halogen headlamps are replaced by a set of automatic LED Projector headlights (with LED daytime running lights), a two-inch colour vehicle information display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry with a start/stop button, a chromatic rear-view mirror and a set of 16-inch alloy wheels (the GL gets 15-inch steel wheels with stylish plastic hubcaps).
On the safety front both Suzuki Baleno models sport ABS brakes with EBD, dual front airbags, electronic stability programme and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The GLX benefits from the addition of curtain and side airbags, bringing its total airbag count up to six.
Both models are powered by a free-revving 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 77kW and 138Nm of torque. This willing unit little unit can be paired to your choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The former consumes a claimed 5.4l/100km on the combined cycle while the latter returns an equally efficient 5.7l/100km.
Pricing for the new 2022 Suzuki Baleno ranges is as follows:
1.5 GL manual: R225,900
1.5 GL automatic: R245,900
1.5 GLX manual: R275,900
1.5 GLX automatic: R295,900
Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and a four-year/60,000km service plan.
