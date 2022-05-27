Pricing and specs announced for new 2022 Suzuki Baleno

Suzuki on Friday announced the pricing for its all-new 2022 Baleno range that is expected to go on sale in local dealerships within the next few weeks. Two model derivatives will be made available from launch: the entry-level GL and slightly more plush GLX flagship.

Though aimed at the budget-conscious buyer the GL comes armed with a fair amount of standard features including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors, a trio of USB port (two up front and one at the rear), cruise control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel as well as automatic climate control with rear air vents.

The GLX builds on the specification of the GLX with a digital heads-up display, a full 360-degree external view camera and a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Halogen headlamps are replaced by a set of automatic LED Projector headlights (with LED daytime running lights), a two-inch colour vehicle information display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry with a start/stop button, a chromatic rear-view mirror and a set of 16-inch alloy wheels (the GL gets 15-inch steel wheels with stylish plastic hubcaps).