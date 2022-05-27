Tidy day for TimesLIVE at Toyota GR Cup Aldo Scribante practice

Now knowing what to expect from signor Scribante, I hit the second practice session with a lot more gusto — particularly at the end of the long main straight where I moved my mental brake marker from the 100-metre board down to around the 50-metre board. This seemed to help dramatically. Not just in terms of speed but also in getting the car rotated better. Braking a lot later and deeper into the first corner amplifies the trail braking effect, which in turn helps to pivot the little GR Yaris in the direction of the late apex point.

Next I steered my attention towards the “Conti Esses” where a gentler-in, harder-out approach seemed to keep the car steadied and in better shape for a high-speed drag down to what must be the most fearsome corner on the entire track — “Hanger Bend”.

A sweeping right-hander that rises up a slope, this tricksy slice of asphalt demands bravery and respect in equal measure. A quick dab of the brakes helps to settle the car just before you turn into it and then it's back hard on the throttle when you do in order carry the maximum amount of speed on the approach down to “Hunts Hairpin”. A lot of time can be gained or lost here, so it's vitally important that you fully commit to reap the rewards. After the hairpin it's pretty much a flat-out blast through the “Bridgestone Sweep” en route to the final corner of the lap: the long and seemingly never-ending “Dunlop”.

For the first few laps of the second session I was stringing everything together reasonably well and managed to bank a 1:11.318 until my tyres (which have been on the car since our first shakedown session in February) finally gave up the ghost. This proved exciting; especially through “Hanger Bend” where I exited at full opposite lock at well over 120km/h. So I adopted the Alain Prost approach, did the responsible thing and pitted where I found that the tyre carcasses were a lap or two away from delaminating completely.