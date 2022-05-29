×

Motorsport

Ferrari lodge protest about Red Bull's Monaco winner Perez and Verstappen

29 May 2022 - 21:55 By Reuters
Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports television on Sunday that there was a clear breach of the regulations by the two Red Bulls going on the yellow line exiting the pits.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ferrari lodged a protest about race winner Sergio Perez and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen on Sunday after the Red Bull drivers finished first and third respectively in the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

Race stewards said in a statement that both drivers were accused of allegedly failing to obey pit-lane exit rules after a pitstop during the race.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished second and fourth, with the latter slipping nine points behind Verstappen.

A Red Bull representative was ordered to report to the stewards.

The race director's notes state that drivers must keep to the right of the solid yellow line at the pit exit when leaving the pits and stay to the right of the line until it finishes after turn one.

"We believe there was a clear breach of the regulations by the two Red Bulls going on the yellow line exiting the pits," Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto told Sky Sports television.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters that "all the footage we’ve seen we’ve been content with".

