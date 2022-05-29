×

Motorsport

SA’s Kelvin van der Linde triumphs at 24 Hours of Nürburgring

29 May 2022 - 19:35 By Motoring Reporter
The Audi Sport Team Phoenix drivers celebrate winning the 2022 24 Hours of Nürburgring. From left: Dries Vanthoor, Robin Frijns, Kelvin van der Linde, Frédéric Vervisch.
Image: Supplied

SA racing driver Kelvin van der Linde won the 50th edition of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring on Sunday.

Together with teammates Robin Frijns, Dries Vanthoor and Frédéric Vervisch, the 25-year-old helped to steer the Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II to a commanding victory 55.276 seconds clear of the Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo shared by Adam Christodoulou, Maximilian Götz and Fabian Schiller.

Third place went to the Team GetSpeed sister car piloted by Maro Engel, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella. 

This is the second time in his career that Van der Linde has won this gruelling sports car endurance race. His first victory – also behind the wheel of an Audi R8 – was in 2017. 

