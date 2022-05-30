TimesLIVE takes second overall in Toyota GR Cup at Aldo Scribante

Saturday's 10-minute qualifying session is where real pace really mattered, however, and I was determined to stretch the gap from De Sousa and hopefully get closer — or match — Oldfield. So with the learnings from studying my Garmin Catalyst still fresh in my head, I took to the track and set about trying to crack into the 1:10s (my Friday best was a 1:11.318). Conditions were optimal and once my tyres has come up to temperature I was able to clock a 1:11.263 by the time the checkered flag came out to signal the end of the session: a marginal improvement but still not quick enough to challenge Oldfield who ran a 1:10.605.

Race One got off to a rolling start (thankfully there was none of that Zwartkops standing start confusion to muddle things up again), which saw our seven-strong Toyota GR Cup pack charge down the long main straight towards the first corner — a right-hander that requires some seriously late braking (and a late apex point) to get through successfully. Sitting comfortably in second place I tried my best to stick with Oldfield as the two of us pretty much left De Sousa, Jones, Nurse, Kok-Kritzinger and Matebese in our wake.

I'd gain ground on the cars.co.za pilot through the first two corners but then he would go and lengthen the gap again at “Hunts Hairpin” and the final corner known as “Dunlop” that feeds back on to the straight. In the end I started over-driving the TimesLIVE GR Yaris and lost a bit more time simply because I was trying too hard. With two laps to go there was no way I was going to come close to pole-sitter who had put on a flawless performance. Still, it wasn't quite the runaway victory Oldfield had enjoyed at Killarney's season opener and by the time the checkers came out I finished a respectable 3.137 seconds behind him.