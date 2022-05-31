×

Motorsport

Volkswagen Motorsport mourns the loss of two crew members in truck crash at the weekend

31 May 2022 - 10:43 By Motoring Staff
Volkswagen Motorsport crew members Rodger van Schalkwyk (left) and Floyd Sipinyu (right) died in a truck crash at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

Shockwaves rippled through the SA motorsport community on Sunday after footage circulated on social media of a Volkswagen Motorsport transporter on fire.

The truck was carrying two Golf 8 GTI Global Touring Cars that had competed in the third round of the National Extreme Festival at Gqeberha's Aldo Scribante Race Circuit on Saturday. 

According to reports, the truck was involved in a head-on collision with another truck on the N1 near Colesberg, resulting in the death of crew members Rodger van Schalkwyk and Floyd Sipinyu.

Van Schalkwyk was an experienced truck driver and had been responsible for the safe delivery of race cars to and from events for a number of years. He worked for various vehicle manufacturers before joining Volkswagen Motorsport. Floyd had been working for Graeme Nathan Motorsport for six years as a technician and as a co-driver of the Volkswagen Motorsport trucks with Rodger. 

The two Golf 8 GTI Global Touring Cars piloted by Volkswagen Motorsport factory drivers Daniel Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi were also lost in the blaze. 

“Rodger and Floyd were valuable crew members in the Volkswagen Motorsport team and we are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” said Mike Rowe, head of Volkswagen Motorsport. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends and loved-ones.

“Volkswagen Motorsport will not be competing in the Global Touring Cars (GTC) championship for the remainder of the 2022 season. We will investigate alternative options for our drivers Daniel Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi.”

A memorial service will be held for Van Schalkwyk and Sipinyu at Zwartkops Raceway next week. Details will be communicated on the Volkswagen Motorsport Facebook page.

