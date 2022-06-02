×

Motorsport

Indy 500 draws smallest TV audience on record on Memorial Day weekend

02 June 2022 - 08:04 By Reuters
Marcus Ericsson, driver of the #8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Image: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis 500 drew its lowest viewership in the race's live broadcast history in its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot on Sunday.

The race, won by Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson, was watched by 4.8-million viewers on NBC's platforms, down 14% from an audience of 5.6-million viewers a year ago.

It was the second-smallest TV audience ever for the race, larger only than the 3.7-million that watched in 2020 when the Indy 500 was moved to August and run without fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live coverage of this year's race was blacked out in the Indianapolis market and shown on tape later on Sunday. The race had been shown live in Indianapolis the past two years.

