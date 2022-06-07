×

Motorsport

Third competitor dies in 2022 Isle of Man TT races

07 June 2022 - 06:19 By Reuters
52-year-old veteran Davy Morgan suffered a fatal accident on the third and final lap on the mountain section of the course.
Image: Supplied

The 2022 Isle of Man TT races claimed a third life on Monday when Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan was killed in a crash during the first Supersport race of the event.

Organisers said the 52-year-old veteran, making his 80th TT start since his debut in 2002, suffered a fatal accident on the third and final lap on the mountain section of the course.

The races around the island off the northwest coast of England have been run since 1907 and are among the most dangerous in motorsport.

French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, died last Saturday and British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, on Wednesday.

There have been 263 fatalities to date in the TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT held on the island's public roads.

The TT races are being held again after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the longest break for the event since World War 2. 

