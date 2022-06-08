×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Williams fined for ‘procedural breach’ of F1 cost cap rules

08 June 2022 - 08:08 By Reuters
Alex Albon on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29 2022 in Monte Carlo.
Alex Albon on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29 2022 in Monte Carlo.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Williams have been fined $25,000 (roughly R385,221) for breaching Formula One's cost cap regulations by missing a deadline to file the team's 2021 accounts, the governing FIA said on Tuesday.

It said an "accepted breach agreement" dated May 19 2022 was entered into by the FIA and Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited.

Williams were notified on April 12 they had committed a procedural breach after the team voluntarily disclosed the problem ahead of the March 31 full year reporting deadline.

The matter has since been resolved and Williams have paid the penalty.

The former champions are the first to be punished for a breach of the cost cap regulations which limit Formula One teams to spending of $140m (roughly R2,158,142,000) this year.

Privately-owned Williams, once dominant but without a title since 1997 and fighting among the back-markers, have one of the smaller budgets in the sport.

The biggest and wealthiest teams have warned that keeping within the limits will be impossible due to inflation and spiralling costs, and want the FIA to stretch the cap.

Mercedes F1 boss and co-owner Toto Wolff told reporters at last month's Monaco Grand Prix that his team's energy bill at the Brackley factory had gone up from £2.5m (roughly R48,422,569) to £6.5m (roughly R125,898,680) and freight costs in a similar way.

Entries open for the 2022 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto spinning showdown

The best spinners from across Mzansi will once again showcase their tyre-slaying skills and stunts when the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto tournament returns ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

SA Grand Prix hopes boosted by F1 boss’s pending visit

Stefano Domenicali is reportedly due to come to the country soon, fuelling hopes of hosting an event
Motoring
23 hours ago

Third competitor dies in 2022 Isle of Man TT races

The 2022 Isle of Man TT races claimed a third life on Monday when Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan was killed in a crash during the first Supersport ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features
  2. Mercedes to recall nearly 1 million cars worldwide due to brake issue news
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross is 2022 SA Car of The Year news
  4. SEDAN SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3-Series Reviews
  5. How fuel prices are affecting used car buying behaviour Features

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary