The 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans promises to be a thriller

When the lights go off at this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans it will mark 90 years that the race has been held at the 13.6km Circuit de la Sarthe, a semipermanent racetrack that anyone can drive on for the rest of the year.

This famous race is the third round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, and is also open to competitors from the European and Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar runners and stand-alone Le Mans entries, which increase the number of entries.

This means 62 cars will line up for the Saturday start at 4pm, an hour later than usual. Only five cars make up the new Hypercar class this year, with more expected to join in 2023. The premier category will feature two Toyota GR010 Hybrids, a pair of Glickenhaus 007 LMHs and a sole Alpine A480 Gibson.