Motorsport

'Thriller' Miller to join SA's Brad Binder at KTM MotoGP team

09 June 2022 - 11:54 By Reuters
Jack Miller will join South African Brad Binder at the Red Bull-backed KTM outfit next season, replacing Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Australian Jack Miller will leave Ducati and race for the KTM factory team in MotoGP next season after they announced a two-year deal on Thursday.

The 27-year-old will join South African Brad Binder at the Red Bull-backed outfit, replacing Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira.

Miller was Moto3 championship runner-up with KTM in 2014 and has more than a decade of grand prix experience, including three wins in the top category.

The Queenslander last year won in Jerez and Le Mans to become the first Australian back-to-back race winner in MotoGP since double world champion Casey Stoner in 2012. He finished the season fourth overall.

