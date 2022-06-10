×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Committed Ricciardo feels full support from McLaren

10 June 2022 - 14:47 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo in the Drivers Press Conference prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 10, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Daniel Ricciardo in the Drivers Press Conference prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 10, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Under-pressure Australian Daniel Ricciardo on Friday said he has spoken to McLaren team boss Zak Brown and felt he had the team's full support amid speculation surrounding his Formula One future with the former champions.

The 32-year-old moved to McLaren from Renault last season with his contract running until the end of 2023.

But his struggles to get to grips with the Woking-based team's car have continued into a second season, raising questions about whether he will see out the length of his deal.

The speculation intensified after Brown confirmed the existence of exit clauses in Ricciardo's contract two weeks ago at the Indy 500, on the same weekend as the Monaco Grand Prix, while announcing that McLaren's Indycar team had extended their agreement with F1 aspirant Pato O'Ward.

“Yeah, so, firstly we've spoken, we've had a catch up,” Ricciardo told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“The clarity is clear for us moving forward, my contract is clear with the team until the end of next year, I'm fully committed.

“I have the full support of the team and we want to do it together,” he added.

Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner who handed McLaren their first victory since the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2012 at Italy's Monza last year, has scored points just twice this season, one of which was in Saturday's 'Sprint' race in Imola.

Team mate Lando Norris, who beat Ricciardo last season and was given a new contract this season stretching to the end of 2025, has scored a podium and six points finishes, including the Imola 'Sprint', from seven races so far.

Ricciardo, who twice finished third in the overall drivers' standings while racing for Red Bull, said he hadn't read too much into Brown's comments adding his self-belief was intact.

“I think stripping it back to the core, I still know what I can do, I still believe I have it,” he said.

“It's not a place of like low self-confidence or low self-esteem ... I think in this sport that everything operates at such a high level and if something's a little bit out of tune it can have a carry on effect.

“So it's really just for me to get back in that place where I'm fully in tune with the car and then it'll come.”

READ MORE

Hartley puts Toyota on pole for the 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans

Hyperpole has delivered its verdict. The No.8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Toyota Gazoo Racing will start the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday in pole ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton gets honorary citizenship of Brazil

Formula One's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil on Thursday as the lower house of parliament passed a ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Gasly keeps options open after Perez contract extension

Pierre Gasly said he was keeping all his Formula One options open after Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract extension effectively ruled the Frenchman ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five of the vehicles most expensive to fill up in June Features
  2. Petrol price biting? These are SA’s 10 most fuel-efficient SUVs Features
  3. WATCH | VW offers another glimpse of its all-new Amarok New Models
  4. SA Grand Prix hopes boosted by F1 boss’s pending visit Motorsport
  5. Mercedes to recall nearly 1 million cars worldwide due to brake issue news

Latest Videos

Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released